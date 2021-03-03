NEWS

Cavusoglu calls Dendias to convey solidarity after earthquake

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias on Wednesday to express his country’s solidarity to Greece, following the strong tremor that struck central regions of the country, the Greek Foreign Ministry said in a tweet.

Cavusoglu also expressed his country’s readiness to offer support, if the need arose, it added.

Present during the conversation was also Georgia’s Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani who also expressed his solidarity and support.

The 6.0-magnitude quake caused minor damages to old buildings and no injuries in the areas affected. A tetraplegic man was rescued by firefighters from his partially collapsed home in Mesochori, a village in the regional unit of Thessaly in central Greece.

