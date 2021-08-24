NEWS

North Macedonia issues identity cards with new name

north-macedonia-issues-identity-cards-with-new-name

Authorities in North Macedonia on Monday started issuing new identity cards to citizens bearing the constitutional name of the state.

The new ID cards state that the citizenship of the holder is “Macedonian/Citizen of the Republic of North Macedonia” in the state’s Slavic language as well as in English.

Details on the cards of ethnic Albanian citizens of the state will be entered automatically in the Albanian language. Citizens of other ethnic groups can also request that their details be entered in the language and script that they use.

Last month, North Macedonia starting issuing passports bearing the country’s new name.

The issuing of new police ID cards and passports is an obligation of the state under the Prespa Agreement with Greece.

[ANA-MPA]

Diplomacy North Macedonia
