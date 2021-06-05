north-macedonia-pm-to-meet-turkish-president

North Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev travelled to Istanbul on Saturday following an invitation by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to a statement released by the North Macedonian government.

According to the same statement, the two leaders will discuss issues of mutual interest including the economy, trade, the healthcare system, and others.

Zaev will be accompanied by Health Minister Venko Filipce on his visit. [With information from ANA-MPA]