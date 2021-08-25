us-senator-menendez-in-athens-on-thursday

US Senator Bob Menendez is visiting Athens on Thursday where he will hold a series of meetings with a number of Greek officials to discuss issues of foreign policy.

Menendez, who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, will first meet with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at 9 a.m. at his office.

The Senator has been a consistent supporter of Greek positions on foreign policy and, alog with with his fellow Senator Republican Marco Rubio, initiated the Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act, which promotes US relations with Greece, Cyprus and Israel.