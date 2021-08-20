Mitsotakis, Erdogan discuss Afghanistan fallout for Greece, Turkey

Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed developments in Afghanistan and the migratory pressures that might occur, as Greece and Turkey face the same challenge, according to sources.

During the 30 minute call, the two leaders also agreed on the need to support countries in Afghanistan’s neighborhood, so that Afghans “stay as close to their homes as possible,” the same sources said.

Finally, they talked about the climate crisis and particularly the multiple forest fires that broke out in both countries in the past few months, noting that it is a common challenge that concerns all Mediterranean countries.