vaccinations-to-start-on-church-squares-as-of-this-sunday

The Health Ministry announced on Thursday it is launching pilot program to deploy mobile units around the country that will vaccinate people on squares outside churches, hoping to revitilize the inoculation drive following a slump over the summer.

The program will begin from Athens and Thessaloniki this Sunday (29 August) and gradualy expand to other cities, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said in a interview with SKAI television.

Asked about the refusal of some healthcare professionals to get vaccinated, he said it is a small minority of unionists who are reacting to the mandatory inoculation in the sector.