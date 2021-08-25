NEWS

Pfizer CEO says vaccine-resistant variant ‘likely’ to emerge

pfizer-ceo-says-vaccine-resistant-variant-likely-to-emerge

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has said experts at the global biopharmaceutical company believe a Covid-19 vaccine-resistant variant is likely to emerge.
 
“Every time that the variant appears in the world, our scientists are getting their hands around it,” Bourla told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” on Tuesday. “And they are researching to see if this variant can escape the protection of our vaccine. We haven’t identified any yet but we believe that it is likely that one day, one of them will emerge,” he said.

Bourla however added that Pfizer could produce updated versions of its jab to combat a variant within three months of its discovery.

“We have built a process that within 95 days from the day that we identify a variant as a variant of concern, we will be able to have a vaccine tailor-made against this variant,” he said.

Coronavirus Vaccine
READ MORE
A person receives a dose of China's Sinopharm coronavirus disease vaccine at a sport center, in Stip, North Macedonia, on May 6. [Reuters]
NEWS

Covid vaccine protection wanes within six months, study shows

final-line-of-defense-for-a-normal-autumn
NEWS

Final line of defense for a normal autumn

tougher-stance-on-anti-vaxxers-ahead-of-the-fall
COVID MEASURES

Tougher stance on anti-vaxxers ahead of the fall

[Intime News]
NEWS

Greece to announce measures for the unvaccinated on Tuesday

[AP]
NEWS

Greek scientists advise Covid-19 booster shots for vulnerable

greece-plans-booster-shots-for-the-vulnerable
NEWS

Greece plans booster shots for the vulnerable