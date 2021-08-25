Pfizer CEO says vaccine-resistant variant ‘likely’ to emerge

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has said experts at the global biopharmaceutical company believe a Covid-19 vaccine-resistant variant is likely to emerge.



“Every time that the variant appears in the world, our scientists are getting their hands around it,” Bourla told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” on Tuesday. “And they are researching to see if this variant can escape the protection of our vaccine. We haven’t identified any yet but we believe that it is likely that one day, one of them will emerge,” he said.

Bourla however added that Pfizer could produce updated versions of its jab to combat a variant within three months of its discovery.

“We have built a process that within 95 days from the day that we identify a variant as a variant of concern, we will be able to have a vaccine tailor-made against this variant,” he said.