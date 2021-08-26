In symbolic move, church to serve as center for shots

A church on the island of Crete will double up a vaccination center, the first of its kind in Greece. Located in the village of Acharnes, around 20 minutes from the city of Iraklio, the Church of Agios Nikolaos will serve locals and non-locals alike who want to get their shots against the coronavirus.

The church will start administering vaccines to the public on September 6, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The initiative carries additional symbolism due to the fact that a large percentage of anti-vaxxers are associated with the church – clergy and worshippers.

“The purpose is to give the message that the Church is not against (vaccinations), that it is interested in both mental and physical health,” Father Andreas Kaliontzakis told Kathimerini.

“We are obliged to safeguard the health of our body, the Church cannot sabotage science; theology and science must work together,” he said.