Coronavirus claims 28 more lives, as cases continue to rise

The novel coronavirus has claimed 28 more lives in Greece, taking the country’s total death toll since the start of the pandemic to 13,539 on Thursday, as new cases and the number of patients needing intubation continue to increase pressure on the national health system.

In its daily bulletin on Thursday, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) confirmed 3,538 new cases of Covid-19, which was an increase from Wednesday’s 3,273, though a marked improvement from the 4,608 new infections reported the day before that. Of Thursday’s new cases, just 29 were identified among incoming travelers.

The number of patients on ventilators also remained high on Thursday at 336 from 332 on Wednesday. The average of the Covid-19 patients in intensive care is 64 years old, while nearly 84% have an underlying health problem and/or are aged 70 or above.

Hospital admissions for Covid-19 also rose over 2% to 265 on Thursday from 259 on Wednesday, with the seven-day average of daily admission coming to 266.

Occupancy at the country’s Covid-19 ICU wards, meanwhile, reached nearly 71% on Wednesday and at regular Covid wards it is just over 45%, authorities reported on Thursday.

The average age of incoming patients in 39 years old, with fatalities at 78 years old.