NEWS

Health workers protest against introduction of mandatory Covid jabs

health-workers-protest-against-introduction-of-mandatory-covid-jabs
[Reuters]

Hundreds of Greek frontline health workers protested on Thursday against a plan to make Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory for the care sector as infection rates remained high.

Healthcare workers observed a four-hour work stoppage against new rules obliging medical staff to vaccinate against the coronavirus, and to call for more resources to public health.

The mandatory jab comes into effect for healthcare workers on Sept. 1. Those who do not comply and have not had at least one shot of a vaccine will be suspended from their jobs.

According to the POEDIN labor union, about 10 percent of healthcare workers have not had a first vaccine jab. Protesters said that while the call for vaccination was widely acknowledged and complied with by healthcare workers, the view of a dissenting few should to be respected.

“I’m here today because I want to support the constitutional right of every Greek citizen to say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to vaccination. I personally am vaccinated, but I believe it is my colleagues’ right to not get vaccinated if they don’t want to,” said Evangelia Karatzouli, a nurse at a public hospital.

Greece on Thursday reported 3,538 new coronavirus cases in a single day, with 28 deaths. It reported a record daily rate of 4,608 infections on Tuesday. read more

The Greek public hospital workers union will support unvaccinated colleagues, said its president, Michalis Yiannakos.

“They consist of a tiny number, and have for the last 18-19 months been on the frontlines, caring for patients in the Covid wards, and have not ever gotten infected, and now they are being thrown out on the streets,” he said.

[Reuters]

Coronavirus
READ MORE
[AP]
NEWS

Health care workers protest against mandatory vaccines

Participation at Thursday’s rally organized by the POEDIN union of public hospital doctors against mandatory vaccination was lackluster by all accounts. [Dimitris Kapantais/InTime News]
NEWS

Mobile units, private doctors join inoculation effort

price-put-on-rapid-tests-unrealistic-say-diagnostic-centers
NEWS

Price put on rapid tests unrealistic, say diagnostic centers

[InTime News]
NEWS

Expert implores returning holidaymakers to exercise caution

[InTime News]
COVID BULLETIN

Coronavirus claims 28 more lives, as cases continue to rise

[SOOC]
NEWS

As cases continue to climb, experts sound the alarm