two-free-self-tests-for-unvaccinated-returning-from-holiday

Unvaccinated individuals returning from their holidays will be provided with two free self-test kits for Covid-19, the health ministry announced on Friday.

The kits will be available from pharmacies from August 30 until September 6.

The government hopes that the measure will encourage people returning from their holidays to test themselves.

The free tests will be provided to unvaccinated employees in the private and public sector, unvaccinated individuals aged between five and 17 years old (whose tests can be picked up by their parent or guardian with the child’s AMKA number), and unvaccinated individuals aged 18-30 that have either an AMKA, PAYPAA or PAMKA number.

The results of the tests must again be uploaded on the self-testing.gov.gr platform for relevant certificate to be issued.

[ANA-MPA]