16-rescued-from-sinking-freighter-off-peloponnese-coast

Sixteen crew members were rescued early Saturday morning from a sinking Tonga-flagged cargo ship that crashed into the rocky islet of Karavia in the Myrtoan Sea, off the eastern coast of the Peloponnese.

The “Sea Bird” had sailed from Ukraine and was heading to Tunisia carrying wheat. The crew, all Syrian nationals, were safely transferred to the port of Monemvasia.

The rescue operation was carried out by two Coast Guard patrol boats, five ships that were sailing nearby and a Navy helicopter.

It was not known what caused the accident. The Greek Shipping Ministry said the weather in the area was good.

Three boats are also rushing in the area to check for possible marine pollution.