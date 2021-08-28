NEWS

16 rescued from sinking freighter off Peloponnese coast

16-rescued-from-sinking-freighter-off-peloponnese-coast
[Nikos Libertas/SOOC]

Sixteen crew members were rescued early Saturday morning from a sinking Tonga-flagged cargo ship that crashed into the rocky islet of Karavia in the Myrtoan Sea, off the eastern coast of the Peloponnese.

The “Sea Bird” had sailed from Ukraine and was heading to Tunisia carrying wheat. The crew, all Syrian nationals, were safely transferred to the port of Monemvasia.

The rescue operation was carried out by two Coast Guard patrol boats, five ships that were sailing nearby and a Navy helicopter.

It was not known what caused the accident. The Greek Shipping Ministry said the weather in the area was good. 

Three boats are also rushing in the area to check for possible marine pollution.

Shipping
READ MORE
[ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Port traffic jumps as summer season peaks

[InTime News]
NEWS

Prominent shipowner Andreas Potamianos dies

[File photo]
NEWS

Cargo ship runs into rocky islet of Kythera; no one injured

eu-steers-shipping-towards-carbon-trading-market-to-curb-emissions
NEWS

EU steers shipping towards carbon trading market to curb emissions

People queue in front of a ferry at the port of Piraeus on June 18, 2021. [Kostas Tsironis/ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Passenger traffic picks up in Piraeus, island hotels full ahead of long weekend

Long queues were formed outside the ferries in the port of Piraeus due to a strike by a seamen's union on Thursday, June 3, 2021. [Pantelis Saitas/ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Striking seamen in Greece temporarily disrupt ferry services