Hospital workers’ union steps up action

The Panhellenic Federation of Public Hospital Employees (POEDIN) is stepping up its action against the mandatory vaccination of healthcare professionals, which, it says, is a violation of workers’ rights and also risks creating vital shortages in the public health system from the suspension of staff who refuse to get the Covid shot.

Starting on Monday, POEDIN plans to hold regular meetings and campaigns at the country’s public hospitals to raise support for its drive to cancel the government decision for compulsory vaccination.

These may include walkouts or rolling strikes. When the new law goes into force on Wednesday, meanwhile, it is planning rallies at the entrances of all public hospitals.

POEDIN has also threatened five-hour strikes for every decision issued to suspend a healthcare worker for refusing the vaccine.