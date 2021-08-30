Top court rejects injunction to freeze health workers’ mandatory vaccination

A section of Greece’s highest administrative court, the Council of State (CoS), rejected on Monday an injuction submitted by the Panhellenic Federation of Public Hospital Employees (POEDIN) to temporarily freeze a law mandating their vaccination against Covid-19 by September 1.

The Greek Parliament voted in July legislation that requires all healthcare professionals working in hospitals and clinics to get vaccinated by Tuesday, or risk being suspended from work without pay.

The union has requested more time and argued in its injection that the threat of sanctions against workers violated their constitutional rights of human dignity, the free development of the individual’s personality and the right to work.

The court’s third section issued four rulings which concern a total of 115 applicants.

A separate request by POEDIN to annul and suspend the law is pending at the top court’s plenary.