fm-dendias-meets-with-north-macedonia-pm-zaev

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, who is on an official visit to Skopje, met with North Macedonia Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on Tuesday.

The meeting focused on bilateral cooperation in the economy, investments and commerce, energy, transport and the tackling of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Greek Foreign Ministry said in a post on Twitter.

The two officials also discussed the Western Balkans’ European prospects and the implementation of the Prespes Agreement.

Earlier, Dendias met with his counterpart, Bujar Osmani, with talks focusing on the terms of the 2018 name deal and regional developments, among other topics. [ANA-MPA]