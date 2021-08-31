movement-for-change-scathing-over-cabinet-reshuffle

Tuesday’s reshuffle is an indication of the conservative government’s shift to the right, Movement for Change (KINAL) said in an announcement shortly before the new cabinet was due to be sworn into office.

“The presence of [Makis] Voridis, [Adonis] Georgiadis and [Thanos] Plevris in important ministries demolishes the myth of a centrist policy,” it said referring to the ministers of Investment and Interior, as well as the just recently appointed minister of health – in that order – all of whom transferred to ruling New Democracy from the now defunct ultranationalist Popular Orthodox Rally (LAOS) party.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis “continues to turn to the right in a blatant manner,” the center-left party said.

“The only opening that was made was to New Democracy’s parliamentary group, obviously in view of upcoming elections,” KINAL said, referring to the appointment of several lawmakers as deputy minister.

“Instead of a new start it’s full speed in reverse,” it added.