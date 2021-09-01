Pope Francis confirms plans to visit Greece, Cyprus

Pope Francis is planning to visit Greece and Cyprus as part of a tour taking in Malta and Slovenia that will possibly take place later in the autumn, according to reports on Wednesday.

“Slovakia is on the program, then Cyprus, Greece and Malta,” the pontiff told Spain’s Cope radio, confirming reports of his visit earlier this summer, Agence-France Presse reported.

The dates of the Pope’s Apostolic Journey “will be announced once it has been confirmed,” according to the Times of Malta, which quoted a spokesperson for the Vatican, who also indicated that the visit may take place in the second half of November.

“This decision will also consider the Covid situation to ensure the health and safety of the Holy Father, the faithful and all those involved, as the Church has always done in consultation with the health authorities,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Pope Francis traveled Greece in 2016, visiting the Moria migrant and refugee camp on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos.