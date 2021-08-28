NEWS

Vartholomeos: ‘Completely irrational’ to be afraid of Covid vaccine

vartholomeos-amp-8216-completely-irrational-to-be-afraid-of-covid-vaccine
[Nick Paleologos/SOOC]

Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomeos said “it is completely irrational” for some people to be afraid to get vaccinated against Covid-19, while adding his voice to those calling on the public to get inoculated.

“It is completely irrational and unfair for some to be afraid to get the vaccine. There is no reasonable excuse,” he told Mega channel on Saturday and described anti-vaxxers as people “who do not think straight, do not think logically.”

“I urge everyone to get vaccinated without hesitation, to avoid possible serious risks that will lead them to death,” he added.

