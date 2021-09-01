NEWS

Tsipras criticizes new uni admission rules

tsipras-criticizes-new-uni-admission-rules

In a swipe against the stricter new university admission rules, SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras stressed the need on Wednesday for society “to invest in education and not to exclude young people from knowledge.”

During a meeting with teenagers and members of the Education Committee of the Youth Parliament, he said “Education is a critical and sensitive area that is worth investing in as a society.”

“It is our future… and it is very sad,” he said, for young people not being given the opportunities.

Politics Education
[InTime News]
