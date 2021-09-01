new-health-minister-apologises-for-holocaust-remarks

Thanos Plevris, the newly appointed Health Minister with ruling New Democracy, apologized on Wednesday for past comments about the Auschwitz death camp, saying he “never meant to offend the Jewish people.”

The Central Board of Jewish Communities in Greece (KIS) issued a statement earlier in the day expressing its concern over Plevris’ selection as in Tuesday’s cabinet reshuffle and calling for an apology for his comments in defense of his father in a 2009 trial.

“KIS’s objections about me due to my speech as my father’s defense lawyer, with whom I completely disagree, are understandable. However, I never, meant to offend the Jewish people and I apologize if I did,” Plevris said in a statement posted on his Facebook page.

“I am certain that with my actions as minister of health will lift even the slightest reservation of those who question my respect for the Holocaust of the Jews and will find that in no way am I governed by anti-Semitic feelings.”

In 2009, Plevris – a transplant to New Democracy from the ultranationalist Popular Orthodox Rally (LAOS) party – defended his father who was accused of inciting racism after saying that the Auschwitz concentration camp should be kept in good condition so it can be used again.

KIS’s full statement, as it appears on its website, is as follows:

In 2009, Mr. Thanos Plevris stated the following, among others, before a Greek court: “I will refer to issues that have puzzled you. You are concerned about the reference to Auschwitz. The one that says ‘to keep the camp of Auschwitz in good condition.’ I will examine the most extreme interpretation. That the defendant by this reference means: ‘Keep the camp of Auschwitz in good condition because I want, at some point, the national socialist regime to come back, Hitler to come back, take the Jews and put them in Auschwitz.’ What kind of instigation is this? What incitement is this? Is it one not allowed to believe and want to believe ‘I want to exterminate someone’?”