Announcement on Civil Protection Ministry expected in next few days

[InTime News]

An announcement will be made within the “next few days” regarding the political leadership of the newly established Ministry of Civil Protection, Minister of State Giorgos Gerapetritis told state broadcaster ERT on Wednesday.

Reiterating that former military chief Evangelos Apostolakis had accepted the position of minister and discussed the portfolio in detail with the prime minister before turning down the job, Gerapetritis accused the main opposition SYRIZA party of “opportunism” and “political hypocrisy” for its reaction to his nomination in Tuesday’s reshuffle. 

He underlined Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ efforts “to introduce new faces” to the government and added that the reshuffle will signal “an acceleration of the government’s work on major reform issues, especially in the sectors of public health, civil protection and tourism.” [ANA-MPA]

