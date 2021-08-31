georgiadis-rules-out-new-lockdown

Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis on Tuesday dismissed the possibility of a new lockdown while he did not rule out the extension of compulsory vaccinations to other professional categories apart from health workers, if this is necessitated by the course of the pandemic.

Other senior officials have taken the same stance.

“At the moment our economy is doing very well, tourism has had a very good season, growth is going very well. Wouldn’t it be a pity for all this to blow up because some people do not want to be vaccinated?” he told Mega TV yesterday, adding, “There is no room to close again, and if we need to extend the obligation [to get vaccinated] in order not to close again, then it should be done.”

Referring to anti-vaxxers, he said humanity “has advanced with science and knowledge.”

“There is no longer any argument that [the anti-vaxxers] are afraid, because all the side effects of the vaccines have been studied. Every drug has side effects, but there is a cost-benefit ratio,” he said.