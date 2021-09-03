seismic-activity-continues-near-thiva

A new tremor with a preliminary magnitude of 3.4 struck near Thiva, central Greece, on Friday morning, according to the Athens Geodynamic Institute.

The quake, which was also felt in several areas of Attica, occurred shortly after 8 a.m. local time and its epicenter was at a depth of 5 kilometers. It was followed by two smaller tremors.

The Geodynamic Institute recorded two more earthquakes in the same area on Thursday, one at 9.48 p.m. and another 8.48 a.m., which measured 3.6 and 4.0 on the Richter scale, respectively.