NEWS

Nisyros jolted by 4.7 Richter quake

nisyros-jolted-by-4-7-richter-quake

The southeastern Aegean island of Nisyros was rocked by an earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale on Thursday.

According to the National Observatory of Athens’ Geodynamics Institute, the temblor was recorded at 2.26 p.m. in a sea area 18 kilometers south-southwest of Nisyros, at a depth of 16 kilometers.

There were also quakes earlier in the day in the same area – a magnitude 4 tremor at 2.06 p.m, a 3.4 at 2.30 p.m. and a 3.6 at 2.36 p.m.

There were no initial reports of damage or injuries.

Earthquake
READ MORE
greece-extends-condolences-to-haiti-over-earthquake-victims
NEWS

Greece extends condolences to Haiti over earthquake victims

quakes-rattle-nisyros-and-tilos
NEWS

Quakes rattle Nisyros and Tilos

5-magnitude-quake-jolts-tilos-in-southeast-aegean
NEWS

5-magnitude quake jolts Tilos in southeast Aegean

[InTime News]
NEWS

4.0 magnitude quake jolts Tilos

series-of-earthquakes-rattle-greek-islands-close-to-turkey
NEWS

Series of earthquakes rattle Greek islands close to Turkey

4-8-magnitude-quake-in-crete-causes-minor-damage-to-buildings
NEWS

4.8-magnitude quake in Crete causes minor damage to buildings