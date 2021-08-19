nisyros-jolted-by-4-7-richter-quake

The southeastern Aegean island of Nisyros was rocked by an earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale on Thursday.

According to the National Observatory of Athens’ Geodynamics Institute, the temblor was recorded at 2.26 p.m. in a sea area 18 kilometers south-southwest of Nisyros, at a depth of 16 kilometers.

There were also quakes earlier in the day in the same area – a magnitude 4 tremor at 2.06 p.m, a 3.4 at 2.30 p.m. and a 3.6 at 2.36 p.m.

There were no initial reports of damage or injuries.