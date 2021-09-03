five-to-six-mps-remain-unvaccinated

Just 5 or 6 Greek lawmakers remain unvaccinated against Covid-19, Parliament President Konstantinos Tassoulas said on Friday.

Speaking to journalists, he said he is waiting clarifications from two political parties on the vaccination status of their MPs, without naming the parties.

He clarified, however, that unvaccinated lawmakers will not be denied entrance to the Parliament, butunvaccinated colleagues will have to produce two negative coronavirus tests per week to attend the sessions.