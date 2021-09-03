NEWS

Theodorakis was ‘part of Greece’s soul,’ says European Commission

Mikis Theodorakis was a “part of Greece’s soul”, an “exemplary citizen” and a “symbol of resistance against tyranny and totalitarianism”, a spokesperson for the European Commission said on Friday. 

“We want to pay tribute to Mikis Theodorakis, the Greek composer and political activist, who passed away yesterday at the age of 96. Theodorakis was part of Greece’ soul. I’m sure that most of you remember him from his famous sirtaki from the film ‘Zorba the Greek,’ which has probably become one of the most recognizable and emblematic piece of Greek music,” said Dana Spinant, deputy chief spokeswoman and Director for Political Communication for the Commission, as she opened a regular press conference.

“But his impact was not just in music. He was a symbol of resistance against tyranny and totalitarianism, and shown in his emblematic ‘Ballad of Mauthausen,’” she added. 

“We can all take inspiration from his famous words:  ‘I’m not a hero. Heroes die young. I’m just a citizen who does his duty. Today we join Greece and the Greek people in paying tribute and homage to this exemplary citizen.”

 




 

