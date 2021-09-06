NEWS

EPP’s Weber welcomes Stylianides’ civil protection appointment

Manfred Weber, the leader of the European People’s Party group in the European Parliament, welcomed on Monday the appointment of Evripides Stylianides as head of Greece’s new Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry.

“Warm congratulations to our friend Stylianides for his appointment in the Greek government. You are a true friend of Europe and you have our full support!” Weber tweeted.

Stylianides has previously served as European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management. 

