The online platform for those who wish to legalize residences built in forested areas before 2011 is expected to be up and running in the second half of September, officials say.

There will be a link to the platform on the www.ktimatologio.gr website.

The applicants must provide proof of online payment, at the gov.gr site, of a €250 euro fee, a copy of their ID or passport, and an engineer’s statement.