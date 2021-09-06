All SYRIZA MPs vaccinated, says Tsipras

All SYRIZA’s MPs, including a former health minister who has expressed scepticism about the Covid-19 vaccination, have been vaccinated, the party’s leader said on Monday.

In an interview with private TV station Open, Alexis Tsipras said that Pavlos Polakis, a surgeon who served as alternate health minister in his government from 2015 to 2019, had been vaccinated.

“Yesterday afternoon, he sent me an SMS with an picture of his vaccination. And he stated that ‘I kept my promise. I’m not anti-vaccination. I criticized it in the context of my scientific approach,’” Tsipras said.

Last week, Parliament President Konstantinos Tassoulas announced that five or six MPs remain unvaccinated against Covid-19 without naming the parties to which the unvaccinated politicians belong.

In June, Polakis said his personal Facebook account was temporarily blocked over his opposition to vaccinations.