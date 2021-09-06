trap-rapper-mad-clip-laid-to-rest

Thousands of people, many clad in black, attended the funeral of Mad Clip, the Greek-American trap rapper who died at the age of 34 in a single-vehicle car accident in Athens on September 2.

Many more thousands followed the funeral of the rapper, whose real name was Peter Anastasopoulos, on YouTube, where the service on Monday was broadcast live from an Orthodox church in Paleo Faliro.

Some mourners played the late singer’s music loudly on car speakers while others revved up their motorbikes in their own tribute to the deceased.

His remains were subsequently buried in a nearby cemetery.

Mad Clip was born in New York in 1988 and came to Greece for the first time at the age of 13. He released four albums – Super Trapper, O Amerikanos, Super Trapper II, and Still Active – while his songs had garnered millions of views on YouTube.