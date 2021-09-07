new-covid-infections-jump-to-2-807

New coronavirus cases in Greece recorded a significant rise on Tuesday afternoon, reaching 2,807 from 1,765 the day before, which brought the overall number of reported infections in the country to 605,158.

There were 388 patients on ventilators, compared to 379 on Monday, whose median age was 65, according to the daily bulletin of the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).

Thirty-eight patients died from Covid-related complications, with the death toll rising to 13.971.