Greece delivers 100,000 Covid vaccines to Tunisia 

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias delivered 100,000 doses of Covid vaccines to Tunisia during a trip to the country on Tuesday.

Dendias said the delivery is “a message of solidarity to the Tunisian people, reaffirming our country’s commitment to actively contribute to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“It is an effort that concerns all of humanity, not individual nations. The Covid pandemic has no borders,” he added during his meeting with Foreign Minister Othman Jerald and Health Minister Ali Mrabet.