greece-donates-200-000-covid-19-vaccines-to-rwanda

Greece donated 200,000 vaccines against the coronavirus to Rwanda to help the country in its fight against the pandemic, the country’s Foreign Ministry announced on Friday.

The vaccines, which were delivered on Friday, “serve as an example of our solidarity to Rwandan people and Greece’s commitment to share resources to fight the Covid-19 pandemic,” it added.

Rwanda’s Health ministry confirmed the donation in a tweet on Friday.

Greece has also donated vaccines to Jordan, North Macedonia and Albania.