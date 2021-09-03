NEWS

Greece donates 200,000 Covid-19 vaccines to Rwanda

greece-donates-200-000-covid-19-vaccines-to-rwanda

Greece donated 200,000 vaccines against the coronavirus to Rwanda to help the country in its fight against the pandemic, the country’s Foreign Ministry announced on Friday.

The vaccines, which were delivered on Friday, “serve as an example of our solidarity to Rwandan people and Greece’s commitment to share resources to fight the Covid-19 pandemic,” it added.

Rwanda’s Health ministry confirmed the donation in a tweet on Friday.

Greece has also donated vaccines to Jordan, North Macedonia and Albania.

Vaccine Diplomacy
READ MORE
[Intime News]
NEWS

FM: Greece can be North Macedonia’s ‘best friend’

dendias-reiterates-need-for-full-implementation-of-prespes-deal
NEWS

Dendias reiterates need for full implementation of Prespes deal 

[Twitter @GreeceMFA]
NEWS

FM Dendias meets with North Macedonia PM Zaev

[InTime News]
NEWS

US ambassador congratulates newly appointed civil defense chief

[ANA-MPA]
NEWS

FM seeking to enhance ties with Skopje

fm-dendias-heading-to-skopje-on-tuesday
NEWS

FM Dendias heading to Skopje on Tuesday