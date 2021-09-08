NEWS

Decree granting honorary citizenship to Stylianides published

decree-granting-honorary-citizenship-to-stylianides-published

A presidential decree granting an honorary Greek citizenship to Christos Stylianides, the new minister for Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, was published in the government gazette on Tuesday.

Stylianides, a Cypriot national, had to receive the citizenship to be able to serve as minister in the government of the ruling Conservatives. 

The decree, signed by President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Interior Minister Makis Voridis, states that Stylianides “has served Hellenism from important and key positions and maintains inseparable ties with Greece.”

The former European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, will be sworn in on Friday. He had briefly served as a deputy to the European Parliament (July-October 2014) and the Cypriot Parliament (2006-13), with conservative Democratic Rally (DISY).

 

