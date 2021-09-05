ex-commissioner-stylianides-likely-to-head-new-civil-protection-ministry

Five days after his first choice at the head of the new Civil Protection Ministry, former Defense Minister in the Syriza government, retired Admiral Evangelos Apostolakis, did not pan out, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis seems to have settled on a choice, still outside his party.

Kathimerini understands that Mitsotakis has settled on former European Commissioner (2014-19) for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, Christos Stylianides, a Cypriot citizen.

Stylianides, 63, had briefly served as a deputy to the European Parliament (July-October 2014) and the Cypriot Parliament (2006-13), with conservative Democratic Rally (DISY).

Mitsotakis is said to value Stylianides’ experience, which includes upgrading the EU’s Civil Protection Mechanism.

Stylianides has a dentistry degree from Aristotle University in Thessaloniki and has completed an executive education program in International Development at Harvard’s Kennedy School. He also served as government spokesman under President Glafcos Clerides in 1998-99, resigning in protest at the cabinet’s support of then-Interior Minister Dinos Michailides, suspected of corruption. Michailides resigned two days later. Stylianides also had another short stint as spokesman under current President Nicos Anastasiades, in 2013-14.

A deputy minister is also expected to be named, with the most likely candidate being former Chief of the Air Force Staff, Evangelos Tournas.

A government announcement is expected as early as Monday.