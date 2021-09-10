Christos Stylianides sworn in a new minister for climate change, civil defense

Christos Stylianides and Evangelos Tournas were sworn in on Friday as minister and deputy minister, respectively, of Greece’s new Ministry for Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, in a ceremony presided over by Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The newly appointed officials are now meeting with the prime minister at his office in the Maximos Mansion, ahead of the official assumption of their duties.

The new ministry takes over from the general secretariat for civil protection, which was until now a branch of the Citizens’ Protection Ministry. It will also have jurisdiction over the Greek Fire Service.

Stylianides is a former European commissioner for humanitarian aid and crisis management, while Tournas is a former chief of the Hellenic Air Force Staff.