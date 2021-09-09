parliament-head-says-five-mps-remain-unvaccinated

Five Greek lawmakers remain unvaccinated against Covid-19, one of whom is from the ruling Conservatives, Parliament President Konstantinos Tassoulas told journalists on Wednesday.

The unidentified MP has invoked medical reasons to justify the decision not to get the Covid-19 jab, he added.

Tassoulas has refused requests by the main opposition to publish their names, citing privacy laws.

Also on Wednesday, the chairman of the meeting, Nikitas Kaklamanis revealed that “until the last Conference of Presidents, there were six vaccinated colleagues. As of yesterday it is five. Mr. Polakis has been vaccinated,” referring to Pavlos Polakis, who served as alternate health minister in his government from 2015 to 2019.

Unvaccinated lawmakers will not be denied entrance to the Parliament this fall, but they will have to produce two negative coronavirus tests per week to attend the sessions.

“Only the authorized doctor will check the tests twice a week and if they are negative…they will enter to speak, if they are planning to speak, and want to be in the Parliament. Not even the Conference of Presidents knows who they are,” he said.