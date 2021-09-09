cos-okays-new-ministry-s-jurisdictions

The Council of State (CoS), Greece’s highest administrative court, on Thursday approved a presidential decree instituting the newly established Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, which will be headed by former European commissioner Christos Stylianides, who is being sworn into office on Friday.

Under the decree, the new ministry will absorb the current Secretariat for Civil Protection from the Citizens’ Protection Ministry and be given jurisdiction over the Hellenic Fire Service.

It will also absorb from the Environment and Energy Ministry the agencies responsible for climate change and related European policy.

The CoS, meanwhile, also approved changes that transfer jurisdiction for the representation and protection of unaccompanied refugee minors from the Ministry of Social Affairs to the Migration Ministry.