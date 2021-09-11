NEWS

Leadership poll for KINAL likely in November

leadership-poll-for-kinal-likely-in-november
[File photo/Intime News]

The election for the leadership of socialist Movement for Change (KINAL) will take place sooner rather than later.

Party leader Fofi Gennimata told close aides on Friday that the party’s central committee will convene on either September 26 or October 3 to finalize the election date on the basis of the report by a certification commission.

One of Gennimata’s challengers, MP and former minister Andreas Loverdos, had demanded an election date of November 14 in a letter, and this appears to be the likeliest date. The other main challenger is Euro-MP Nikos Androulakis. 

Politics
READ MORE
[Intime News]
NEWS

PM seeks fresh start at Thessaloniki

[ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Christos Stylianides sworn in a new minister for climate change, civil defense

[InTime News]
NEWS

Opposition leader decries government economic policy as ‘irresponsible’

[EPA]
NEWS

Mitsotakis to offer incentives to 18-29 age group in keynote address

[Intime News]
NEWS

CoS okays new ministry’s jurisdictions

[InTime News]
NEWS

Government faces challenges over pandemic and rising prices