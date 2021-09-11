leadership-poll-for-kinal-likely-in-november

The election for the leadership of socialist Movement for Change (KINAL) will take place sooner rather than later.

Party leader Fofi Gennimata told close aides on Friday that the party’s central committee will convene on either September 26 or October 3 to finalize the election date on the basis of the report by a certification commission.

One of Gennimata’s challengers, MP and former minister Andreas Loverdos, had demanded an election date of November 14 in a letter, and this appears to be the likeliest date. The other main challenger is Euro-MP Nikos Androulakis.