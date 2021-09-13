NEWS

Macron, Draghi, Sanchez to attend Athens summit on September 17

The prime ministers of Greece, Cyprus, Italy, Spain and Malta and the president of France will meet in Athens on September 17 for the EU-Med7 Summit that will focus on issues affecting the Eastern Mediterranean, the climate crisis, civil protection and developments in Afghanistan.

The summit will also include the prime ministers of Slovenia and Croatia who will participate for the first time, while Portuguese Premier Antonio Costa will not attend as his country is holding municipal and regional elections.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis will welcome Emmanuel Macron, Nikos Anastasiades, Pedro Sanchez, Mario Draghi, Robert Abela, Janez Jansa and Andrej Plenkovic.

The event will be held at Stavros Niarchos Cultural Center.

