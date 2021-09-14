NEWS

Greek order for six Rafale fighter jets for new aircraft

greek-order-for-six-rafale-fighter-jets-for-new-aircraft

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ announcement over the weekend that Greece is to buy six more Rafale fighter planes reflects a decision taken some time ago.

This addition brings the total number of Rafale planes to 24. Significantly, the newest addition will be brand-new planes, and not used, as most of the rest will be. In any case, all 24 planes will be fully equipped with the latest systems.

The timeline for this new procurement has not yet been finalized, but the news was relayed by Turkish media, mostly without commentary, although newspaper Yeni Safak noted that “fear of Turkey increased the number of Rafale fighters to 24.”

The announcement relaunched the debate about military procurements. The considerable acquisitions include the upgraded F-16 Block 50 fighters, to be unveiled in a few days, four frigates, torpedoes and ammunition.

Defense
READ MORE
greece-sends-missile-system-to-saudi-arabia
NEWS

Greece sends missile system to Saudi Arabia

greece-to-buy-six-more-rafale-warplanes
NEWS

Greece to buy six more Rafale warplanes

unvaccinated-army-general-resigns-hospital-director-post
NEWS

Unvaccinated army general resigns hospital director post

[Giorgos Zahos/Intime News]
NEWS

Departing French aerobatic team conduct Acropolis flyover

eu-should-enable-military-coalitions-to-tackle-crises-germany-says
NEWS

EU should enable military coalitions to tackle crises, Germany says

eu-must-create-rapid-reaction-force-top-officials-say
NEWS

EU must create rapid reaction force, top officials say