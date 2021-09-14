greek-order-for-six-rafale-fighter-jets-for-new-aircraft

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ announcement over the weekend that Greece is to buy six more Rafale fighter planes reflects a decision taken some time ago.

This addition brings the total number of Rafale planes to 24. Significantly, the newest addition will be brand-new planes, and not used, as most of the rest will be. In any case, all 24 planes will be fully equipped with the latest systems.

The timeline for this new procurement has not yet been finalized, but the news was relayed by Turkish media, mostly without commentary, although newspaper Yeni Safak noted that “fear of Turkey increased the number of Rafale fighters to 24.”

The announcement relaunched the debate about military procurements. The considerable acquisitions include the upgraded F-16 Block 50 fighters, to be unveiled in a few days, four frigates, torpedoes and ammunition.