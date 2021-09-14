NEWS

Covid restrictions for minors clarified

covid-restrictions-for-minors-clarified
[InTime News]

Children aged 5 to 11 years old will have to show proof of a negative self-test to be allowed into indoor entertainment and leisure venues where access to people not vaccinated against Covid-19 is restricted, government spokesman Yiannis Oikonomou said on Tuesday.

Settling some confusion which emerged over the weekend regarding restrictions against unvaccinated teenagers aged 12 to 17 years old – who have the option of being vaccinated, with their parents’ consent – he said in comments to Antenna TV that they are required to display a negative rapid test taken up to 48 hours earlier, before seeking admission to indoor venues. 

New restrictions on unvaccinated individuals went into effect on Monday, banning them from many indoor venues or requiring stringent prior testing.  

Meanwhile, commenting on the opening of the new academic year for schools, which also took place on Monday, Oikonomou said that of the 800,000 or so self-tests taken by pupils ahead of their schools’ reopening, just 1,000 to 1,500 came back positive.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
[VALDRIN XHEMAJ/EPA]
NEWS

Deaths from Covid rise to 51

greek-schools-reopen-with-regular-testing-for-unvaccinated
NEWS

Greek schools reopen with regular testing for unvaccinated

new-covid-measures-come-into-effect
NEWS

New Covid measures come into effect

[Alexandros Michailidis/SOOC]
COVID-19 BULLETIN

Coronavirus: 1,319 new cases, 28 deaths

People hold banners that read 'Freedom for Businesses' and 'There is no Covid-19 - Let's go back to work' during a protest by restaurant workers in Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
NEWS

Bulgaria, EU’s least vaccinated nation, faces deadly surge

stricter-testing-rules-for-the-unvaccinated
NEWS

Stricter testing rules for the unvaccinated