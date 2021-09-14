covid-restrictions-for-minors-clarified

Children aged 5 to 11 years old will have to show proof of a negative self-test to be allowed into indoor entertainment and leisure venues where access to people not vaccinated against Covid-19 is restricted, government spokesman Yiannis Oikonomou said on Tuesday.

Settling some confusion which emerged over the weekend regarding restrictions against unvaccinated teenagers aged 12 to 17 years old – who have the option of being vaccinated, with their parents’ consent – he said in comments to Antenna TV that they are required to display a negative rapid test taken up to 48 hours earlier, before seeking admission to indoor venues.

New restrictions on unvaccinated individuals went into effect on Monday, banning them from many indoor venues or requiring stringent prior testing.

Meanwhile, commenting on the opening of the new academic year for schools, which also took place on Monday, Oikonomou said that of the 800,000 or so self-tests taken by pupils ahead of their schools’ reopening, just 1,000 to 1,500 came back positive.