Police launches manhunt after central Athens bank heist

Police in Athens have launched a manhunt to find the perpetrators of an armed robbery against a bank in the city center on Tuesday.

The heist took place during the midday rush hour, at around 12 noon, at a bank on Mitropoleos Street, which links Syntagma Square where Parliament and the Finance Ministry are located, to the commercial and tourism hub of Monastiraki.

According to preliminary reports, there were two robbers and both were armed with Kalashnikov assault rifles.

They made off with an unknown amount of cash.

