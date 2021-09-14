man-tried-to-bribe-nurse-for-fake-vaccination-certificate

Greek Police have identified a man who tried to bribe a nurse at an inoculation health center in northwestern Athens so that she would register him as fully vaccinated against Covid-19 on Monday.

The 25-year-old, who was scheduled to get his second dose of the jab, approached a nurse and showed her a message on his mobile phone asking her how much money she would require to add his name to those who had completed their inoculation, according to Skai TV.

After the nurse refused, the man feigned illness and left the center without getting vaccinated. The center alerted the local police station and officers identified the man by looking at list of the registered jab appointments at the time of the incident.

An inquiry was opened for attempted bribery.