44-cases-of-fake-covid-vaccine-certificates-handed-to-prosecutor

Forty-four cases of suspected fake certificates of inoculation against Covid-19 issued by a vaccination centre in central Greece have so far been submitted to a local prosecutor in an ongoing investigation, according to a local health official on Monday.

Fotis Seretis, governor of the 5th Health District, said the cases concern citizens who live in the regional unit of Karditsa or the broader area. A total of 31,296 vaccinations have been carried out by the health centre in question, all using the Pfizer jab. It is still unclear how many bogus certificates were issued.

According to press reports, the fake documents were issued by an administrative employee who managed to gain access to the electronic platform and registered people as vaccinated. The scandal was revealed when discrepancies were noticed on the printed certificates.

Authorities are also investigating the involvement of other employees in the Palamas health center.

Seretis said it is unclear what happened with the vaccine doses that were supposedly used.