Number of migrants on Greek islands drops by 81 pct, ministry data shows

The number of migrants on the Greek islands has dropped by 81 percent from a year ago, according to data from the Ministry of Migration and Asylum.

More specifically, the number of migrants staying at island facilities fell to 5,264 in August from 27,576 in August last year.

Over the same period, the total number of migrants accommodated in camps across Greece dropped by 49 percent, the data showed. At the same time, the number of arrivals on the Aegean islands was down by 78 percent.