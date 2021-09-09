NEWS

EU: Turkey must stick to migrants deal

eu-turkey-must-stick-to-migrants-deal
[EPA]

The European Union wants Turkey to abide by the agreement on migrants reached in March 2016, European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi told Turkish officials in his two-day visit to the country on Monday and Tuesday.

The agreement, reached after a year of extensive migrant flows, commits Turkey to stopping undocumented migrants from crossing into the European Union and taking back those expelled by EU states, especially Greece.

Varhelyi met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, Trade Minister Mehmet Mus and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman Ibrahim Kalin.

In the wake of recent developments in Afghanistan, and given the continued presence of millions of Syrian refugees, the EU will provide an additional €3 billion to Turkey in aid.

EU officials say Turkey again raised its longstanding demand for visa-free travel to the bloc, but, as with the Cyprus issue, it “was not discussed in depth.” Varhelyi and Turkish officials also discussed the long-stalled talks over Turkey’s joining the EU.

Migration EU Turkey
READ MORE
merkel-praises-turkey-over-refugees-but-does-not-see-it-joining-eu
NEWS

Merkel praises Turkey over refugees but does not see it joining EU

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gives a statement at the end of the first day of a European Union leaders meeting in Brussels, Belgium June 25, 2021. [Olivier Matthys/Pool via Reuters]
NEWS

EU greenlights major funding plan for refugees in Turkey

eu-mulling-e3-5-bln-migrant-support-package-for-turkey
NEWS

EU mulling €3.5 bln migrant support package for Turkey

greek-pm-calls-for-progress-on-new-migration-pact
NEWS

Greek PM calls for progress on new migration pact

commission-calls-on-turkey-to-resume-migrant-returns-from-greece
NEWS

Commission calls on Turkey to resume migrant returns from Greece

Refugees and migrants stand next to a tent in the Mavrovouni camp on the Greek island of Lesvos, on Monday. [Reuters]
NEWS

EU commissioner stresses need for solidarity on migration