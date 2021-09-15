proposed-amendment-calls-for-designation-of-turkey-s-grey-wolves-as-a-terrorist-group

US Representative Dina Titus, a Democrat from Nevada, has proposed an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) filed this week calling for the designation of Turkish far-right nationalist group the Grey Wolves as a terrorist group.

The amendment requires a report by the US Secretary of State on the activities of the Grey Wolves organization “undertaken against US interests, allies and international partners,” including a review of the criteria met for designation as a “foreign terrorist organization.”

The amendment calls for a determination as to whether the group, the militant wing of Turkey’s far-right Nationalist Movement Party, meets the criteria as set forth in section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act. If the Secretary of State determines that the Grey Wolves do not meet those criteria, the amendment calls for “a detailed justification as to which criteria have not been met.”

In November, the French government banned the ultranationalist group after accusing it of leading violent actions and inciting hatred speech in the country.