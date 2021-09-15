NEWS

Proposed amendment calls for designation of Turkey’s Grey Wolves as a terrorist group

proposed-amendment-calls-for-designation-of-turkey-s-grey-wolves-as-a-terrorist-group

US Representative Dina Titus, a Democrat from Nevada, has proposed an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) filed this week calling for the designation of Turkish far-right nationalist group the Grey Wolves as a terrorist group.

The amendment requires a report by the US Secretary of State on the activities of the Grey Wolves organization “undertaken against US interests, allies and international partners,” including a review of the criteria met for designation as a “foreign terrorist organization.” 

The amendment calls for a determination as to whether the group, the militant wing of Turkey’s far-right Nationalist Movement Party, meets the criteria as set forth in section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act. If the Secretary of State determines that the Grey Wolves do not meet those criteria, the amendment calls for “a detailed justification as to which criteria have not been met.”  

In November, the French government banned the ultranationalist group after accusing it of leading violent actions and inciting hatred speech in the country.

Turkey US Politics Terrorism
READ MORE
syriza-says-party-mp-s-comment-on-terror-group-unfortunate
NEWS

SYRIZA says party MP’s comment on terror group ‘unfortunate’

Protesters shout slogans during a demonstration in solidarity with jailed member of the disbanded leftist November 17 militant group Dimitris Koufodinas, who is serving multiple life terms and is currently on a hunger strike, in Athens, on Monday. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]
NEWS

War of words over hunger striker continues

office-in-memory-of-terrorism-victims-inaugurated-in-athens
NEWS

Office in memory of terrorism victims inaugurated in Athens

sakellaropoulou-extends-condolences-over-vienna-shootings
NEWS

Sakellaropoulou extends condolences over Vienna shootings

athens-condemns-vienna-terror-attacks
NEWS

Athens condemns Vienna terror attacks

greek-pm-condemns-vienna-shootings
NEWS

Greek PM condemns Vienna shootings