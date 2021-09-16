NEWS

EU chief executive to attend Mediterranean summit in Athens

eu-chief-executive-to-attend-mediterranean-summit-in-athens
[Reuters]

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will be in Athens on Friday to attend the proceedings of a summit of Mediterranean and Southern European Union member states, Greek government spokesman Yiannis Oikonomou said on Thursday.

The EU Med or EuroMed 7, initially an alliance of Greece, Cyprus, France, Italy, Malta, Portugal, and Spain, will also include Slovenia and Croatia in Friday’s summit. 

The Summit will focus on issues affecting the Eastern Mediterranean, the climate crisis, civil protection and developments in Afghanistan.

Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis will welcome French President Emmanuel Macron, Cypriot President Nikos Anastasiades, Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Italy’s Mario Draghi, Malta’s Robert Abela, Slovenia’s Janez Jansa and Croatia’s Andrej Plenkovic.

Portuguese Premier Antonio Costa will not attend as his country is holding municipal and regional elections.

The event will be held at Stavros Niarchos Cultural Center.

