anastasiades-confirms-tripartite-meeting-in-new-york

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has confirmed the holding of a tripartite meeting on the Cyprus issue on the sidelines of his presence at the General Assembly in New York.

Speaking to reporters in Athens, President Anastasiadis said he would have a working breakfast with Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York, but did not specify a date.

Earlier, diplomatic sources told the Cyprus News Agency that it should be expected that the UN Secretary General will seize the opportunity given to him by the simultaneous presence of Anastasiadis and Tatar in New York, later this month, and will seek to have a joint meeting with for a discussion of the situation as it unfolds.

Anastasiades will leave for New York after the summit of nine southern EU countries (EUMED) that will take place in Athens Friday. The meeting will be extended with the participation for the first time beyond the countries of the Med7 group (Cyprus, Greece, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Malta), Croatia and Slovenia. [Kathimerini Cyprus]